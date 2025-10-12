UP woman forms 'Moringa Army' inspired by CM Yogi; catches PM Modi's attention

Lucknow, October 12: Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a woman from Lucknow has achieved a remarkable feat that caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By creating ‘Moringa Army,’ she has empowered women farmers across the state, fostering self-reliance and injecting fresh energy into the rural economy. Impressed by her success, PM Modi invited her to Delhi, where he personally met her and learned about the nuances of moringa cultivation.

Dr. Kamini Singh, a resident of Lucknow, has pioneered a new initiative by bringing together over a thousand women farmers through an FPO. She motivated them to cultivate moringa, also known as Sahjan, and ensured market access by promoting value-added products. Today, the majority of FPO members are women who manage not only the cultivation but also the processing and packaging of moringa products.

As a result of these women’s relentless efforts, they are now producing more than a dozen moringa-based products. Under their brand, Doctor Moringa, they manufacture items such as moringa powder, tablets, tea, handmade soaps, seed oil, biscuits, and the widely popular moringa laddoo. These products are not only available in offline markets but are also witnessing strong demand across online platforms.

The entire project is running under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. Under this, the FPO has set up a primary processing unit where products are made from moringa leaves, seeds, and bark. This has led to local employment generation and a multiple-fold increase in the income of rural women.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sustained efforts are underway across the state to empower daughters from economically weaker families to become self-reliant. This group stands as a powerful example of that vision. Today, these women not only earn their own livelihoods but also create employment opportunities for others by imparting training and skills.