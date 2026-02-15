UP Youth Held For Posting Video With Objectionable Remarks Against PM Modi

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting a video containing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap. According to the station house officer of Charthawal police station, a case has been registered against him under Sections 352, which deals with intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace, and 353, related to statements leading to public mischief, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the action was taken after the video featuring remarks about the prime minister began circulating widely on social media platforms. Following verification, Kashyap was arrested on Saturday evening.

Authorities confirmed that further legal proceedings in the matter are underway.