Upgradation Work : No night flights at Lucknow airport for four months

Lucknow: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will not undertake night flight operations for four months from February 23 to July 11, airport officials said. There will be no flight operations between 9:30 pm and 6 am during this period.

During this period, the Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in number of passenger and cargo flow.

An airport spokesperson said, "During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion."