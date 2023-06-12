UPSC prelims results 2023 announced

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission announced the UPSC Prelims Result 2023 on June 12. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.



The prelims written examination was conducted on May 28, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

This year, the preliminary exam was conducted on May 28. A total of 14624 candidates have been recommended by the commission. Those who qualify will now appear for mains which will be held from September 15. Along with Civil Services, the commission has also declared the results of India Forest Services exam.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course.

Eligible candidates are permitted six attempts at the CSE. However, candidates belonging to SC and ST category are permitted unlimited attempts while OBC candidates can give nine attempts. PwBD candidates belonging to general and EWS category are also permitted for nine attempts.