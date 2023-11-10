US Secretary Of State Blinken In New Delhi For 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed optimism that Blinken's visit would further enhance the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. He extended a warm welcome to Blinken, highlighting the importance of the upcoming ministerial dialogue.



In a related development, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to participate in the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. This visit is part of Austin's broader itinerary, including stops in Korea and Indonesia, reflecting the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region. Austin received a guard of honor upon arrival as a mark of respect.

The US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the deep partnership between the US and India, particularly in the context of security cooperation. Patel highlighted the significance of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, a platform for high-level discussions on critical bilateral and global issues, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

The dialogue, attended by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, and their Indian counterparts, Ministers Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, will cover a broad spectrum of topics. These include strengthening bilateral relations, addressing global concerns, and promoting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The discussions are expected to build on the progress made during Prime Minister Modi's state visit earlier in the year.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, held annually since 2018, features the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister from India and the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence from the United States. This diplomatic summit provides a crucial platform for addressing common concerns and fostering cooperation between the two nations. The ongoing dialogue reflects the shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and signifies the evolving dynamics of the India-US relationship.