Using loudspeakers not a fundamental right: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition that sought the installation of loudspeakers in mosques, saying it is "not a fundamental right".

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas said: "The law says that it is not a constitutional right to use loudspeakers in mosques."

The petition, filed by one Irfan, challenged the order issued by the Bisauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Badaun district on December 3, 2021.

The SDM had earlier refused permission to install a loudspeaker at Noori Masjid in Dhoranpur village for 'azaan'.

