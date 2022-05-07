  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Using loudspeakers not a fundamental right: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court
x

 Allahabad High Court 

Highlights

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition that sought the installation of loudspeakers in mosques, saying it is "not a fundamental right".

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition that sought the installation of loudspeakers in mosques, saying it is "not a fundamental right".

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas said: "The law says that it is not a constitutional right to use loudspeakers in mosques."

The petition, filed by one Irfan, challenged the order issued by the Bisauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Badaun district on December 3, 2021.

The SDM had earlier refused permission to install a loudspeaker at Noori Masjid in Dhoranpur village for 'azaan'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X