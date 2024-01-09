Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces January 22 As A Statewide Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration

In preparation for the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. In addition to the educational institutions' closure, Adityanath has banned the sale of liquor across the state on the day of the ceremony. The Chief Minister has also called for the decoration of all government buildings and arranged for fireworks to celebrate the historic event.

Currently in Ayodhya to oversee preparations, Adityanath directed the implementation of the 'Kumbh Model' of cleanliness in the city. A cleanliness campaign is set to commence on January 14 to ensure a hygienic and organized environment for the consecration ceremony. Adityanath emphasized the need for pre-determined resting places for VVIPs to facilitate a smooth and organized flow of the event.

The "Pran Pratishtha" at the temple on January 22 will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other special invitees. The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, and more.