Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh tests coronavirus positive

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested positive for coronavirus and has been put in home isolation.The minister is asymptomatic and is isolating at his Lucknow residence.

According to sources, Singh was suffering from mild fever after which he decided to get himself tested. He was found to be positive after testing was done through the TruNat machine.

However, a sample has also been sent to Lucknow's KGMU lab for confirmation, the reports of which are expected later in the evening.

The minister had earlier quarantined himself in March when he attended a party in which Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present. Kanika Kapoor later tested positive and even though the minister tested negative, he was asked to quarantine himself for a fortnight.