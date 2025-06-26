Uttar Pradesh Implements Strict Business Regulations For Religious Pilgrimage Route

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming annual Kanwar Yatra, emphasizing enhanced security measures and regulations designed to maintain public order while respecting the religious sentiments of participating devotees.

The chief minister has directed that all business establishments along the pilgrimage route must prominently display the names of their proprietors, continuing a practice implemented in previous years. Additionally, Adityanath has prohibited the open sale of meat products throughout the yatra corridor to accommodate the religious preferences of the pilgrims.

Addressing security concerns, the chief minister warned officials about the potential infiltration of disruptive elements who might attempt to join the procession under false pretenses. He emphasized that with substantial numbers of devotees expected to participate in the religious journey, law enforcement agencies must implement comprehensive security protocols to prevent any incidents that could disturb the peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.

Adityanath instructed administrative officials to ensure that all safety arrangements remain robust and effective throughout the duration of the yatra. The directives aim to create an environment conducive to religious observance while maintaining strict oversight of commercial activities that could potentially cause offense to the pilgrims.

The announcement has generated political controversy, with Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticizing the implementation of these restrictions. Chand questioned the economic impact on daily wage earners and small business operators who depend on street vending and retail activities for their survival. He argued that such measures could severely affect the livelihoods of families who rely on daily earnings from their commercial enterprises.

The opposition leader further challenged the selective nature of the name display requirement, suggesting that if such regulations are deemed necessary, they should be applied universally across all communities and business groups rather than targeting specific segments of the merchant population.

The Kanwar Yatra represents one of the largest annual religious gatherings in India, attracting millions of devotees who undertake pilgrimages to sacred sites associated with Lord Shiva. The event typically involves massive logistical coordination and extensive security arrangements to manage the movement of pilgrims across multiple states.

These latest directives reflect the state government's approach to balancing religious accommodation with administrative control, though critics argue that such measures may disproportionately affect certain communities while raising questions about the equitable application of regulatory policies during religious events.