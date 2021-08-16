  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Uttar Pradesh schools reopen with excitement, hesitancy

Uttar Pradesh schools reopen with excitement, hesitancy
x

Uttar Pradesh schools reopen with excitement, hesitancy

Highlights

Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday with classes from 9 to 12 having 50 per cent attendance

Lucknow: Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday with classes from 9 to 12 having 50 per cent attendance.

A low student attendance and strict adherence to Covid protocols marked the first day of schools.

"There was excitement but shadowed by hesitancy. I was excited about meeting my friends and teacher after almost five months but the shadow of the Covid also loomed large. The seating arrangement had been changed to maintain distance and only a handful of students were present today," said Ankita Mehrotra a class 10 student at a reputed girls' school.

At the entrance gate, arrangements had been made for thermal scanning and sanitizers were placed at the entrance and in every classroom. Mask was compulsory for students, teachers and staff members as well. Social distance was also being insisted in the schools.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X