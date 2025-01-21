Uttarakhand clears UCC

New Delhi : The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules approved by the Uttarakhand government on Monday avoided the controversial proposals for creating a separate process to resolve disputes related to personal laws.

The rules proposed by the Shatrughan Singh Committee for the UCC initially presented to the Chief Minister on October 18, 2024, were subject to some revisions. The extensive 400-page document has been condensed to under 100 pages, with only provisions concerning registration of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in being retained, sources said.

As a result, the revised UCC rules approved by the Uttarakhand government on Monday no longer include the proposal for a separate process to handle disputes related to personal laws, sources added.

The enforcement of the UCC is likely to be announced on January 26, with the government waiting for the conclusion of local body elections, which are currently under the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, this move has raised a few questions about the decision vis-a-vis public interest. The reported revision of the original rules — particularly the removal of judicial processes for resolving disputes in personal matters — has raised eyebrows. These changes were reportedly made following recommendations from the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs department, which oversees the state’s judicial processes.