Uttarakhand hikes DA of staff from 50% to 53%

Dehradun: The dearness allowance (DA) of government employees in Uttarakhand was increased on Tuesday from 50 per cent to 53 per cent per month.

All regular and full-time employees of the state government and officials associated with the UGC can avail of the increased DA with retrospective effect from July 1, 2024, according to an official statement.

The arrears of dearness allowance from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 will be paid in cash, it said.

The allowance will be added to the regular salary from October 1, 2024.

However, the order will not automatically apply to the judges of the high court, chairman and members of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and employees of some other categories.

Separate orders will be issued for them, the statement said.

Besides, for 2023-24, non-gazetted employees of state-aided educational institutions, local bodies, district panchayats and daily wage employees will get the benefit of ad-hoc bonus.

As per the order of the government of India, a 30 days bonus will be given in the limit of maximum Rs 7,000.

The benefit of bonus will be given to those employees who were in service on March 31, 2024 and who have done continuous service for at least six months.

Employees with service from six months to one year will be given a bonus according to their service ratio, the statement said.