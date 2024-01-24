Uttarakhand: Villagers stage protest over damage to houses due to tunnel construction work

Dehradun: A number of families in Baldiyakhan village of Uttarakhand's Nainital district affected by the cracks developing in their houses due to tunnel-construction work have been staging a protest since January 21, urging authorities to intervene and look into the problems faced by them.

A protester said that due to the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway tunnel construction work which also involves the process of conducting controlled blasts, their houses have developed cracks, while they have also been dealing with water scarcity for the last two years.

Another person who is a part of the agitation said: "We have been protesting for the last four days, but to date, no official or anyone from the administration has come to meet us."

The villagers have been demanding compensation for the damages caused to their houses.

Besides, they also sought employment for at least one member of the affected families.

"The dharna will continue till our demands are met," another protester said, warning of blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.