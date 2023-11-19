Uttarkashi Tunnel Tragedy: India Pursues Multifaceted Rescue Approach As Second Week Begins

As the rescue operations to save 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi entered their eighth day, officials are considering alternative measures if the ongoing horizontal drilling proves ineffective. One contingency plan involves vertical drilling from the top of the tunnel to expedite the rescue efforts.

Simultaneously, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is anticipated to complete the construction of a new road to the Silkyara tunnel by Sunday afternoon. This alternative route would offer an additional means to reach the stranded workers, potentially reactivating the rescue mission that had been temporarily halted since Friday.

International tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix, enlisted to aid the rescue, is en route to India. He outlined his strategy to India Today, joining a collaborative effort by a team from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and on-site experts. The team is now working on five rescue plans concurrently, aiming to expedite the process.

Despite the drilling resuming on Saturday, officials advocate for a multi-pronged approach, exploring five different plans concurrently. Expressing frustration over the delay, coworkers of the trapped individuals held protests, attributing the tunnel collapse to the construction company.

The strategies involve drilling from both Silkyara and Barkot ends, drilling straight down from the tunnel's top, and drilling at a right angle. Officials affirm that they have ample resources, options, and ideas, with support from foreign consultants.

A designated spot above the tunnel has been identified for vertical drilling, with an anticipated depth of 300-350 feet. A powerful drilling machine from Indore was transported to the site on Saturday, assembled, and is set to resume drilling through the debris.

A high-level government meeting on Saturday discussed five rescue options, assigning specific tasks to various agencies. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are expected to inspect the rescue operations on Sunday at 11 am.

The Silkyara tunnel collapse occurred over a week ago, halting rescue operations since Friday. A reported issue with the US-made auger machine, used for drilling and creating an escape route, prompted the temporary suspension, though officials deny machine-related problems.