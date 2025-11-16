V-P Radhakrishnan begins maiden visit to Telangana

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Sunday, reached Telangana for attending the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 event at Film City, as part of his maiden visit to the state, an official said.

A message on Vice President's official X account said, "Upon his maiden visit to Telangana, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome by Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma; Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy; Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy; Chairperson of the Telangana Legislative Council, Gutha Sukender Reddy; and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad today."

The Vice-President was also accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

Earlier during the day, Vice-President Radhakrishnan addressed a media awards ceremony in Delhi and said that cinema and politics are two entirely different worlds, but one thing is common -- both are uncertain fields.

While handing over an award to Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, the Vice-President praised the MoS for sustaining and succeeding in both.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also underscored the media's vital role in highlighting the nation's positive developments to inspire optimism among the youth.

He emphasised that journalism serves to give a voice to the voiceless and highlighted the media's crucial role in creating a drug-free society by spreading awareness and shaping responsible public discourse.

At another event in Delhi, the Vice-President emphasised the importance of accountability, transparency, and integrity for upholding the moral wealth of Bharat, lauding the contributions of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Speaking at the Audit Diwas Celebrations 2025 as the Chief Guest, the Vice-President appreciated the pivotal role of the CAG, calling the institution the "guardian of the public purse".

He highlighted that by upholding fairness and truth in auditing, the CAG stands as a pillar of accountability, transparency, and integrity -- the moral wealth of Bharat.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also commended the CAG of India for notifying "One Nation, One Set of Object Heads of Expenditure" for the Union government and all state governments, a reform that will significantly enhance transparency and comparability of government expenditure.