V-P Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi remember Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary.





My tributes to the valiant freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He spearheaded the 1857 sepoy mutiny against unjust British rule and inspired many to join the freedom struggle. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom movement. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 19, 2022

The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/QyWaIbEh9A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2022

