Varanasi gears up for grand Mahashivratri celebrations

Prayagraj: As the festival of Mahashivratri approaches, Kashi is brimming with devotion and excitement, with preparations in full swing at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The administration has meticulously planned for a smooth and spiritual experience as thousands of devotees flock to the temple for the sacred event that is coinciding with the reverse flow of people from the Maha Kumbh.

This year, in a special arrangement, the Akharas will also have darshan at the temple, and the temple administration has laid out special pathways for them.

Given the heavy crowds expected, security and logistical measures have been ramped up to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for everyone.

The temple will open all four of its gates to facilitate easier darshan for the devotees, with strict protocols in place from February 25 to 27. In a unique addition to this year’s Mahashivratri, the Akharas will have a dedicated darshan window, allowing devotees to witness the procession in an orderly manner with two separate lines. After the early morning Mangala Aarti, the temple doors will remain open until 10:00 PM, providing ample time for devotees to seek blessings.

Recognising the large number of visitors who will be arriving for darshan, the administration has also set up medical facilities at strategic points, including the provision of ORS to prevent dehydration of people in the crowd. Traffic management is equally crucial, with vehicle owners being directed to park on the outskirts of Banaras.

Drones and CCTV cameras will monitor the flow of visitors, and additional security forces have been deployed to manage the crowd efficiently. The Kashi area has been divided into six zones and 18 sectors to streamline operations and ensure safety.