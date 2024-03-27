Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Varanasi surpasses solar energy targets in UP
Varanasi is leading in energy and environmental conservation initiatives in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
The government’s efforts to transform Varanasi into a solar city are gaining momentum and promising significant savings in both, electricity and finances, while prioritising environmental protection.
According to a government spokesman, under the ‘Har Ghar Solar Yojana’, over 28,000 registrations for solar rooftop grid systems have been done in just 2.5 months, surpassing the targeted 25,000 connections.
Chief Development Officer, Himanshu Nagpal, said the scheme initially aimed for 25,000 solar rooftop grid systems in the city, but has now been expanded to nearly 72,000 connections under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’.
About 1,045 households have already begun benefiting from solar energy, collectively saving over 4,702,500 units of electricity, translating to savings of Rs 31.35 lakh so far.
Further, under the scheme, the UP government offers subsidies ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,08,000 for installing solar panels ranging from 1KW to 10KW.
Efforts are underway to achieve the next target within three to four months, ensuring wider accessibility to solar energy and promoting sustainable development across UP.