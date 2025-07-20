Varanasi youth summit: Kashi Declaration adopted for drug-free society

Varanasi: The Kashi Declaration, affirming a national consensus to treat substance abuse as a multi-faceted public health and societal challenge and suggesting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, was adopted at the Youth Spiritual Summit here on Sunday.

“If a nation, where 65 per cent of the population is youth, falls prey to addiction, only those who break free from it will be able to build the future,” said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

Addressing the Summit, the Union Minister said, “We have reflected deeply over the last three days across diverse thematic sessions. Based on this collective chintan, the Kashi Declaration is born, not just as a document, but as a shared sankalp for the Yuva Shakti of Bharat.”

The Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat culminated at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi with the formal adoption of the Kashi Declaration.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Summit brought together more than 600 youth leaders, representatives from over 120 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations, academicians, and domain experts. The event marked a defining moment in Bharat’s journey toward a drug-free society by 2047.

This gathering represented a national convergence of youthful energy, spiritual vision, and institutional resolve.

The Summit featured four focused plenary sessions exploring key dimensions of substance abuse: its psychological and societal impacts, the mechanics of drug trafficking and supply chains, strategies for grassroots awareness campaigns, and the role of spiritual and cultural institutions in rehabilitation and prevention.

These deliberations formed the foundation of the Kashi Declaration, which is a visionary commitment to collaborative action against drug addiction, rooted in India’s civilizational wisdom and youth leadership.

The Declaration emphasises the integration of spiritual, cultural, educational, and technological efforts to prevent addiction, support recovery, and foster a national culture of sobriety, said a statement.

It proposes institutional mechanisms for multi-ministerial coordination, including the formation of a Joint National Committee, annual progress reporting, and a national platform for linking affected individuals to support services.