+ve cases cross 7,000 across India

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 7,000 on Friday with at least 236 deaths as several places reported further spread of the deadly virus.

The Health Ministry maintained that no community transmission is taking place as yet , while the WHO put the country in a category 'cluster of cases' -- a notch below the community transmission stage and a classification used by it for cases "clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures".