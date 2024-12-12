Vedamrit Honey’ launched

Jharsuguda: Farmers, supported by Vedanta Aluminium, unveiled ‘Vedamrit Honey,’ a premium, 100 per cent natural honey crafted by skilled bee farmers of Laikera, operating under Laikera HoneyFed Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO). The launch event, held at Panchayat Samiti Office in Laikera, brought together dignitaries, government officials and local community to promote sustainable livelihood and environmental stewardship.

This initiative, carried out under Subhalaxmi cooperative, empowers local farmers with modern beekeeping practices, providing them with high-quality honeybee boxes, bees and comprehensive training in honey rearing. More than 100 local bee farmers availed of the free training, collectively producing pure, unadulterated honey, while contributing to the region’s ecological balance through such sustainable farming methods.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Vedamrit Honey is a reflection of our commitment to building resilient communities through innovative and impactful livelihood initiatives.” Sanjulata Nayak, Secretary, Laikera HoneyFed FPO, said, “Beekeeping is a vital activity that not only provides farmers with an additional source of income but also significantly contributes to pollination, which is critical for agricultural productivity.”

Sharing his experience, Harish Patel, a bee farmer from Laikera, said, “Earlier, we faced challenges in securing stable income opportunities. With Vedanta’s support intraining us in beekeeping and providing us with the necessary resources, we now have a dependablesource of livelihood.”