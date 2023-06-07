Venkateswara Temple-A Dream Come True For People Of Maharashtra" says CM Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: "It's a long cherished dream to come true for the people of Maharashtra as very soon Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Balaji temple is going to come up in Navi Mumbai to bless us all ', said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde.

The Bhoomi Pooja ritual for the construction of Sri Venkateswara (Balaji) temple took place in the 10 acres of land allotted by Maharashtra Government in Ulve at Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in which Chief Minister Eknath Shine and the Deputy CM Devender Fadnavis took part in the auspicious event and laid the foundation stone for the temple construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said `today is a very memorable day for our Maharashtra, as the replica of Tirupathi Balaji mandir is being constructed in Navi Mumbai soon. Not everybody is fortunate enough to visit Balaji in Tirumala. So the upcoming temple will resolve this longing desire of the people of Maharashtra to have darshan of Sri Balaji Venkateswara in Mumbai itself".

The temple plan is ready and the works will start immediately, he said, informing that the Raymond Group CMD Gautam Hari Singhania has come forward to donate Rs.60-75crrequired for the construction of the temple. Besides the temple, Pushkarini (Temple Tank ), Alankara Mandapam , Ratha Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam and Four Mada Streets encircling the shrine would also be constructed similar to Tirumala.

The entire temple will be a stone structure, reflecting Hindu temple architecture and sculptures.

This temple will become a reality in Navi Mumbai in two years, Reddy said