VHP begins preparing for consecration of Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will make all grand arrangements for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, to be held from January 21 to January 23 next year.

The management team will be led by senior RSS leaders Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Dattatreya Hosabole.

VHP international working president Alok Kumar, who is in Ayodhya, said that in the runup to the consecration ceremony, Bajrang Dal will take out Shaurya Yatras between September 30 and October 15.

He said that before the consecration ceremony, Bajrang Dal will take out 2,281 Shaurya Yatras to connect with more than five lakh villages of the country.

“During these yatras, religious meetings will also be organised on the routes. This great campaign of youth power will create unity and resolve in the form of social coordination in the Hindu society to face the internal and external challenges,” he said.

On that day of the consecration ceremony, he said 'puja', 'yagya' and 'aarti' will be performed in the monasteries and temples across the country.

“Ram devotees in every house will light five lamps in the night and 'prasad' will also be distributed among crores of devotees,” he said.

Alok Kumar said the VHP plans to make the event a festival in which people living in India and abroad can participate.

“During the Diwali fortnight, seers of the country will take out foot marches and hold meetings in villages and cities to mobilise people for the event. The collective power of our temples, maths, ascetics and priests will make the event memorable,” the VHP chief said.

All the VHP leaders present in the meeting decided to give this movement a comprehensive format.