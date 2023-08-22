Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged political parties on Tuesday to engage in discussions regarding the practice of states offering free goods or services, citing the need for serious contemplation on the "political influence of distributing benefits" that can lead to detrimental consequences for economies. He emphasized the importance of establishing an environment that empowers individuals to tap into their skills and potential, rather than resorting to measures that directly affect their finances. Dhankhar, presiding over the concluding session of the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association - India Region Conference in Udaipur, pointed out the decline in capital expenditure, which hampers genuine development efforts.

Dhankhar's remarks come amidst an ongoing debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and the Opposition parties on this issue. BJP has criticized state governments under Congress and other Opposition parties for offering concessions. For instance, during the lead-up to the recent Karnataka election, Congress announced incentives like cash benefits for unemployed farmers and free bus rides for women.

Dhankhar's comments raised concerns about the financial repercussions of such giveaways. Additionally, he expressed worries about the increasing disruptions in legislative bodies. As the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he lamented that these "temples of democracy" have become centers of disturbances, stressing that lawmakers should prioritize the interests of the people over political divisions. He noted that the current scenario is pushing parliamentary and legislative bodies towards irrelevance, posing a threat to democratic values.

Dhankhar underscored that the Opposition could hold the government accountable by actively participating in debates and proper preparation. He highlighted the extensive freedom of speech provided to legislators under the Constitution, allowing them to express opinions within the legislative forums without facing legal repercussions.