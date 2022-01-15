Vice President emphasises on importance of joint family, elderlies

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for strengthening the joint family system and the tradition of respecting elders, which are the core aspects of India's civilisational values.

Naidu underlined the important role played by elders in a family in guiding and advising the younger members, and said, "the intergenerational bonding helps in protecting and promoting the value system".

The vice president virtually interacted with the inmates of an elderly home at Swarna Bharat Trust in Nellore on the occasion of the Sankranti festival.

He inquired about the inmates' well-being and the amenities available to them and complimented the staff and officials of the Trust for their initiatives.

Reflecting on the importance of festivals in Indian culture, Naidu underlined that youth today should understand the significance of festivals like Sankranti in celebrating nature's bounties, bringing families together and ushering in peace and harmony in society.

Makar Sakranti is the day that is considered as the transition day of Sun into Capricorn and is celebrated across India under different names like Pongal, Bihu, Sakrant. Besides, the festival is also celebrated in Bangladesh and Nepal.