Victims and perpetrators of terrorism cannot be equated

India on Friday cited Pakistan’s attempts to protect at the UN Security Council the terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack to point out that the global body’s work has been “gridlocked” in the absence of urgent reforms.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also criticised those equating victims and perpetrators of terrorism in the name of global strategy, in an apparent reference to hyphenation of India and Pakistan in the context of the dastardly terror strike.

Jaishankar was speaking at an event that celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

In his remarks, the external affairs minister said “all is not well” with the UN as its debates have become “increasingly polarised” and its working “visibly gridlocked”. “Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself,” he said adding sustaining the UN even while seeking its re-invention is clearly a major challenge before the world.

“Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism. When a sitting Security Council member openly protects the very organisation that claims responsibility for

the barbaric terror attack such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism,” Jaishankar asked.

Though Jaishankar didn’t directly name Pakistan, it was abundantly clear from his remarks that he was referring to that country.

“Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get. When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process, what does it say for the sincerity of those involved,” he said.

Pakistan is currently a member of the UN Security Council. It was the chair of the top global body in the month of July.

The Council comprises 15 members, including

five permanent members which are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.