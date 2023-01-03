Victim's friend records statement, says car driver at fault

New Delhi: In her statement before a magistrate, Nidhi, a friend of the 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged by a car here, said on Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle was at fault.

Nidhi, who was riding with the victim on the latter's scooty at the time of the accident on Sunday, told the magistrate that she had fled the spot and did not tell anyone out of fear.

In the statement, she claimed that the driver of the car was at fault and after being hit, Anjali fell in front of the car while Nidhi fell on the other side and escaped without getting hurt.

However, the five arrested accused, identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal, told the police that the scooty was swerving which led to the accident.

Anjali died in the early hours of Tuesday after her scooty was hit by the car and was dragged for around 10-12 kms under the Baleno car on the city's roads.

In the CCTV footage, the victim was seen leaving Vivan Palace OYO hotel at around 1.30 a.m. along with her friend after attending a New Year's party.

According to the footage, the victim was wearing a pink-coloured T-shirt and her friend a red one.

The footage comes after the police traced the route which the victim had travelled.

The five arrested persons were in the car when the accident took place.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.