Victory of Congress workers, keep fighting hate: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has credited the bypoll results to the party workers. He said this win is the victory of ground level workers.

In a tweet on Tuesday said, "Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party workers. Keep fighting hate. No fear!"

The Congress has swept polls in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan while it won one seat in MP, Maharashtra and Karnataka each. It has also won a Lok Sabha seat as its candidate Pratibha Singh won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, a prestige battle for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as it falls in his home district, by defeating BJP's greenhorn Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retired), a decorated officer who played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil war, by a slender margin of 8,766 votes.

The Congress won all three Assembly constituencies -- Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai -- of Himachal Pradesh in bypolls.

The Congress has won both the seats -- Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad -- in Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "What is more important, is for people to see who is most viable option that they need to support against BJP, and I think Congress is fast emerging as that option."

The Congress has however, faired well where it was in direct contest with the BJP. In Bihar, Congress has not been the first choice despite the party contesting all alone. The main contest was between the RJD and the JDU.

The party won the lone seat in Maharashtra and wrested one seat from BJP in Karnataka while it got one seat in MP.