Victory proves people’s faith in our policies: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong performance and victory in the Nuapada by-election mark a significant shift in Odisha’s political landscape. Taking to his X handle, Majhi said, “This victory proves people’s complete faith and trust in our government’s policies, ideals, and people-welfare programmes.

The residents of Nuapada have completely rejected the smear campaigns and false promises of the Opposition parties and, by supporting development, have given a clear mandate in favour of the Bharatiya JanataParty.” Following the decisive win in the by-poll, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Nuapada constituency. Majhi also extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Nuapada MLA, Jay Dholakia, on the occasion. He thanked State BJP president Manmohan Samal, all the party ministers, MLAs and MPs and the workers whose hard work led the party to win by a huge margin.

“Today, in our country, PM Modi’s leadership is the sole definition of development. Under his ideals and guidance, our government has been working tirelessly day and night for the welfare of Odisha’s residents and the State’s development in the past nearly one and a half years. The support of Nuapada’s residents has given us new inspiration and strength. We are fully committed to Nuapada’s development, and with your cooperation, we will surely succeed in building a prosperous Nuapada and a prosperous Odisha,” added Majhi.