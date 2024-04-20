  • Menu
Violence mars polls in Manipur

Violence mars polls in Manipur
Guwahati: Incidents of firing, booth capturing attempts, and destruction of EVMs have been reported from several polling stations in Manipur,...

Guwahati: Incidents of firing, booth capturing attempts, and destruction of EVMs have been reported from several polling stations in Manipur, disrupting the polling process.

There are unconfirmed reports of people getting injured in these incidents. Armed men fired several rounds at a polling station in Thamanpokpi, located within the Moirang Assembly segment. Additionally, vandalism inside a polling station has also been reported under the Thongju Assembly seat of Imphal East district.

Polling is being held for Manipur’s Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency and 15 Assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. The remaining 13 Assembly segments of the Outer Manipur constituency will vote on April 26.

