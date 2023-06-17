  • Menu
Viper bites bystander in Kerala hospital

Highlights

Fifty-five-year-old Latha was administered first aid and rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital, where she is undergoing treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman bystander was bitten by a viper at a state-run hospital in Kerala's Kannur district, sources said on Saturday.

Fifty-five-year-old Latha was administered first aid and rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at the Taliparamba Taluk hospital around midnight when the woman accompanying her pregnant daughter, was sleeping in the ward.

