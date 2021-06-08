Top
Viral video of patients' death sends shock waves through Agra

A video purportedly of a director of a private nursing home in Agra claiming several Covid patients died as a result of a mock exercise that allegedly cut off medical oxygen supply, has gone viral

Agra: A video purportedly of a director of a private nursing home in Agra claiming several Covid patients died as a result of a mock exercise that allegedly cut off medical oxygen supply, has gone viral.

Both Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh and CMO R.C. Pandey on Tuesday reacted to the development, saying an inquiry has been ordered and action would follow on the basis of its report.

"We'll look into the video surfaced about these deaths. There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death," Singh has told the media.

