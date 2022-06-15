Visually challenged girls enjoy Rajoin park

Berhampur: More than 50 visually challenged girls celebrated 'Rajo' festival in the Biju Patnaik Park here for about five hours on Wednesday, thanks to the efforts of Bhabani Shankar Padhi (42), who is trying to create a sense of satisfaction and pride in their lives.

He has pioneered in establishing a residential Orissa Service Centre for the Blind (OSCB) which is the only of its kind in the Statein private sector running at Andhapasara Road in Gosaninuagaon here.

"We have been celebrating Rajo since the last 15 years. It was not organised for the last two years due to Covid," Bhabani said.

"All of us enjoyed playing the swing, boating and consumed kakara, podapitha and chandrakantipitha, Dahibara and aludam in the park.We really enjoyed it. We painted turmeric on our body before bath and later had nail polish, alata on foot; we wore new bangles and new dresses. We can't see what a doli is, but today we felt it and enjoyed it," said a girl.

Bhabani took the girls to Gopalpur on the sea, the famous beach resort near Berhampur. "My aim is to inculcate in them the feelings that they are like normal girls. When they feel happy it gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction," said Bhabani, who is secretary of OSCB. The girls also celebrate Diwali, rathyatra, kumarpurnima, holi and other festivals.

The Berhampur Development Authority (BDA) permitted the girls to enter and enjoy the park free. Many donated dress materials and other cosmetics for the girls. I am really indebted to them, he said.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu who was the chief guest thanked the organisers for bringing smiles on the faces of the girls.

Bhabani is the son of a doctor, Sarat Chandra Padhi, who was practising at Patrapur and died about 21 years ago. Bhabani, one of his brothers and a sister are also suffering from low visibility.

"I intended to adopt some visually challenged girls earlier, but resigned from the post of State coordinator Gujarat in IDCL Project under the Ministry of HRDabout 15 years back and devoted all efforts for development of girls," he stated.

He has established a vocational training centre for the different challenged women. We have formed 'Hari Om Bhajan Troupe' consisting of blind artists (vocal and instrumental) who perform across Odisha collecting some charges.

"We have given thousands of bhajan shows in the State. Our artists keep themselves busy almost 200 days in a year and get some remuneration. Many generous people donate amountswith which we run these two institutions," said Bhabani.