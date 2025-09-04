VMC lauded for environmental sustainability

Vijayawada: The Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UNIDO project teams have lauded the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for its efforts to maintain environmental sustainability in the city. The two organisations jointly reinstated the 20 MLD sewage treatment plant, along with biogas and energy projects at Ramalingeswara Nagar, at a cost of Rs 14.93 crore.

A delegation from GEF and UNIDO met VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra at his chamber on Wednesday.

During the discussions, the team members appreciated the Commissioner for effectively implementing eco-friendly measures in Vijayawada.

Commissioner Dhyanachandra thanked the GEF and UNIDO international and national observers for extending financial support to reduce pollution in the city. He briefed them on the STP Biogas Energy Plant, which was developed with Rs 4.93 crore from the VMC’s general funds, ensuring that residents of Ramalingeswara Nagar faced no inconvenience.

Seeking further assistance, the Commissioner urged the delegation to provide additional funds to help Vijayawada emerge as a pollution-free city. He emphasised that support was required not only for drinking water treatment but also for solid waste management and the construction of modern drainage systems.

In response, the GEF and UNIDO representatives assured that their cooperation would continue to reduce pollution and position Vijayawada as a model city for sustainable development.

They also noted that, apart from Vijayawada, Guntur, Mysore, Bhopal, and Jaipur have been selected for implementation of the Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach in India (SCIAP). They added that the project’s closing ceremony is planned to be held in Vijayawada and sought the VMC’s consent.

GEF International Observer Ronald Wang, National Observer Dr Srinivas Sharap, UNIDO Senior Technical Advisor Dr Nandapaul Singh, National Project Coordinator Deepika Sripada, VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) Dr D Chandrasekhar, Chief Engineer R Srinath Reddy, Superintending Engineer P Satya Kumari, and other officials were present.