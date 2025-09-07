Voter Adhikar Yatra’s impact will be felt in Bihar elections, says Avinash Pande

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Avinash Pande has claimed that the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar was a success, and that its impact will be visible in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS on Sunday during a ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ held in Sitapur, modelled on the Bihar yatra, Pande said the public mood is clearly shifting against the ruling government. A large number of Congress workers from across the state participated in the rally.

“Today’s public response clearly shows the mood of the people. Citizens have made up their minds — they want a government that truly works in their interest. In 2027, during the UP Assembly elections, the public will give a befitting reply to the NDA. The change will begin with Bihar this year,” said Pande.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai also addressed the gathering and said that this rally would now travel from village to village and district to district, ensuring no one is deprived of their voting rights.

Taking to the social media platform X, Avinash Pande wrote:

“The massive crowd at the rally in Biswan, Sitapur, has made one thing clear — the public will no longer tolerate the BJP’s electoral manipulations. The Constitution gives every citizen equal voting rights, but the BJP government, in collusion with the Election Commission, is systematically stripping people of this right. Fake voters are being added in bulk, while genuine opposition voters are being deleted in a planned manner. This is not just electoral fraud — it’s a direct attack on democracy. Congress will fight this battle with full strength, alongside the people, to defend democracy.”

Pande also voiced support for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, backing his criticism of the BJP’s unfulfilled promises.

“Tejashwi is absolutely right. Not just in Bihar, but across India, the youth feel betrayed by the promise of 2 crore jobs per year. Today, they are asking — where are the 22 crore jobs promised in the last 11 years? Instead, small and large industries are shutting down, unemployment is rising despite educational qualifications, and inflation is skyrocketing. The youth feel helpless and insecure. I believe the people will answer this betrayal in the coming days,” he added.