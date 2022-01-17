'Wall Of kindness' To Be Established In Delhi Government Schools Tu Help The Needful

An initiative has been started by creating 'Neki Ki Deewar' that refers to the kindness wall is being established on one of the exterior boundaries of walls of 300 Delhi government schools. The walls will be decorated with a crimson background with hands pointing upwards, and there will be enough hooks for those who want to donate clothes to put them there. This would allow anyone who want to participate in the giving and receiving activity to do so without disrupting the school's operations.



The initiative was limited to schools that had walls that faced the road. There are numerous people who desire to contribute in kind (things) and require assistance in getting across to those who need it, the wall's concept declares. People may encourage the spirit of anonymous giving and set an example for their children in this regard. Anyone wishing to give any item, such as clean woollen or other clothing, shoes, food, or other items, can hang them on the wall and those in need can take them at any time.

The note addressed to the selected schools said that this notion needs to be pushed as an anonymous giving and receiving programme where the receiver's dignity is respected at all times. The school's SMC money, up to a maximum of Rs 10,000, can be utilised to construct the wall. However, a teacher from Ghitorni's Government Boys Senior Secondary School, which is involved in the project, said it was highly relevant in today's world.