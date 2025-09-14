Want to make Manipur symbol of peace & prosperity, says Modi

Churachandpur: Urging various outfits to shun violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government stood firmly with the people of Manipur and was working towards the goal of making the strife-torn state a symbol of peace and prosperity.

Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Modi hailed Manipur as the land of hope and aspiration, and said that "unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region". "A short while ago, I met the affected people at a relief camp.

After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said. "For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the last 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development," he added. The PM, who faced sharp criticisms from the opposition for not visiting the state despite the prolonged ethnic violence, underlined that the Centre's efforts were already yielding results. "We have seen that recently in the Hills and the Valley... negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups. These are part of the efforts of the Government of India to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding," he said. "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. I am with you... The Government of India is with the people of Manipur. We are working towards the goal of making Manipur a symbol of peace, prosperity and progress," he said. Modi said the Centre is providing support to build 7,000 new houses for families who have been displaced by the violence. A special package of about Rs 3,000 crore has recently been approved, he said, adding that Rs 500 crore has been specifically allocated to assist the displaced people.