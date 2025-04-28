Live
Watch: Shahid Afridi's Controversial Remarks on India Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Attack
Shahid Afridi, former cricketer and Pakistan icon, stirs controversy with his comments about the Indian armed forces following the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 27 tourists.
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is in controversy after a viral video surfaced on social media. In the video, Afridi made negative remarks about the Indian armed forces, accusing India of being responsible for the deaths of 27 tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley.
Afridi, once known for his aggressive batting, claimed that the attackers were active for over an hour, yet no action was taken by the 8-lakh-strong Indian Army. He further stated that India quickly blamed Pakistan for the attack.
Afridi mocked the situation by saying, "India kills its own people." He added that Islam promotes peace and Pakistan does not support such actions, implying that India should blame itself for the incident.
These comments come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Baisaran Valley attack. The situation is further aggravated by reports of unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side along the Line of Control in recent days.
Here's what he said:
Shahid Afridi is an apt example that terrorists don't always come with weapons.— Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 28, 2025
They can be found on playgrounds as well; and can even be disguised as comedians. pic.twitter.com/gpHiyVoJne