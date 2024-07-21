Live
Watch The Viral Video Of Tea Seller Overjoying As Daughter Passes CA Exam After 10 Years Of Hard Work
- A viral video of a Delhi tea seller in tears of joy as his daughter, Amita Prajapati, clears her chartered accountancy exam has circulated on the internet.
- Amita shared her decade-long journey from a slum, crediting her parents' unwavering support for her success.
A heartwarming video of a tea seller overcome with joy as his daughter passed her chartered accountancy exam has gone viral on social media. Amita Prajapati, from Delhi, shared her story of perseverance over a decade along with a video of her embracing her father.
In an extensive LinkedIn post, Prajapati revealed that she grew up in a slum and her father overcame numerous challenges to support her education. “It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true. On July 11, 2024, it became a reality. Yes, dreams do come true,” she wrote.
“They used to say you can’t afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else’s wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes, I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed,” she added. Below is the viral video, have a look at it:
Concluding her post, she wrote, “Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much and never thought that one day I would leave them but instead thought that I would educate my daughters.”