  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Watch The Viral Video Of Tea Seller Overjoying As Daughter Passes CA Exam After 10 Years Of Hard Work

Watch The Viral Video Of Tea Seller Overjoying As Daughter Passes CA Exam After 10 Years Of Hard Work
x
Highlights

  • A viral video of a Delhi tea seller in tears of joy as his daughter, Amita Prajapati, clears her chartered accountancy exam has circulated on the internet.
  • Amita shared her decade-long journey from a slum, crediting her parents' unwavering support for her success.

A heartwarming video of a tea seller overcome with joy as his daughter passed her chartered accountancy exam has gone viral on social media. Amita Prajapati, from Delhi, shared her story of perseverance over a decade along with a video of her embracing her father.

In an extensive LinkedIn post, Prajapati revealed that she grew up in a slum and her father overcame numerous challenges to support her education. “It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true. On July 11, 2024, it became a reality. Yes, dreams do come true,” she wrote.

“They used to say you can’t afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else’s wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes, I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed,” she added. Below is the viral video, have a look at it:

Concluding her post, she wrote, “Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much and never thought that one day I would leave them but instead thought that I would educate my daughters.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X