WAVES Summit 2025: A Star-Studded Celebration of India's Creative and Cultural Renaissance

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 kicked off spectacularly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the four-day extravaganza at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Billed as the first-of-its-kind global summit under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”, the event aims to cement India’s position as a rising hub for entertainment, digital storytelling, and cultural innovation.

PM Modi Sets the Tone with a Visionary Address

In a rousing speech to a packed audience of global dignitaries, artists, and innovators, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's growing global influence in cinema, digital innovation, and soft power diplomacy.

He urged creators to embrace their responsibility in this era of technological transformation:

“Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive,” he stated, emphasizing the need for creative responsibility in a digitally accelerated world.

PM Modi also paid homage to Indian cinema legends Dadasaheb Phalke, Guru Dutt, and Raj Kapoor, underlining how their work continues to inspire generations of storytellers.

Allu Arjun’s Electrifying Presence

Adding glamour and cinematic gravitas to the opening night was Allu Arjun, who delivered a stirring speech on the global rise of South Indian cinema. He spoke passionately about authenticity in storytelling and India’s potential to become the epicenter of global entertainment.

“India has always had the soul. Now, we have the stage.” he said.

The evening also saw appearances by icons like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Hema Malini, among others, making Day 1 a true celebration of India’s cinematic legacy.

Day 2: Diplomacy, Digital Dreams & Star Power

Building on the momentum, Day 2 began with the hosting of India’s first-ever Global Media Dialogue.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar led a thought-provoking session on India’s narrative-building and the growing influence of soft power. He stressed the importance of cultural exports and digital diplomacy in shaping global perceptions.

On the Panel, S. Jaishankar was joined by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications & IT, who delivered an insightful keynote on India’s digital infrastructure revolution — touching upon 5G, AI policy, and the synergy of tech and creativity in shaping India’s future.

Kareena Kapoor’s Fan Moment & the Power of Stories

Draped in a stunning blue floral saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads as she took part in a panel discussion alongside Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda.

She also shared an unforgettable moment from the past — when Steven Spielberg recognized her from 3 Idiots during a chance encounter at a restaurant abroad.

"I was actually in a restaurant I was travelling to somewhere and Spielberg happens to be in the same restaurant, this was many moons ago. That was the time 3 idiots got released, he actually came up to me and told me.... Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about the three students? I said, " yes it's me! He said," my god I loved that movie. He watched that movie in English and I think that is one of the moments for us to know," she said.

Nita Ambani’s Cultural Vision

Nita Ambani delivered a stirring keynote on “Taking Indian Culture to the World,” encouraging creators to see Indian epics and folklore as global cultural assets.

“Let our Amar Chitra Kathas be the next Harry Potters. Let our Ramayana and Mahabharata light up silver screens across the world.”

Her speech received a standing ovation, underscoring the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich narrative heritage.

A Somber Moment Amid Celebration

Despite the celebratory spirit, the summit paused to acknowledge the tragedy of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22. Celebrities and speakers unanimously condemned the brutal act, calling for unity and resilience in the face of violence.

More to Come

With two more days to go, WAVES 2025 promises more panels, performances, and visionary ideas that blend entertainment with entrepreneurship and tradition with innovation.

The summit will witness participation from more than 90 countries, 10,000+ delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and 350+ startups



