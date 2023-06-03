Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
We are distressed and disturbed: 1983 World Cup champs
The members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup team have come out in support of the ongoing protest by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.
New Delhi: The members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup team have come out in support of the ongoing protest by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.
Prominent Indian wrestlers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, over sexual harassment of female athletes, including a minor.
The 1983 team, which includes Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, and Kris Srikkanth among others, said that they were "distressed and disturbed" by the "unseemly visuals" of the wrestlers being manhandled.
"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled.We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into the river Ganga."