We have put up ‘no entry’ board for Akhilesh: Rajbhar

Jaunpur: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is desperate to return to power, but he and other regional parties have already put up a “No Entry” board for him.

“Akhilesh is eager to come to power, but I, Sanjay Nishad (of Nishad Party), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-S), and Jayant Chaudhary (Rashtria Lok Dal) have hung a ‘No Entry’ sign for him,” Rajbhar said while addressing SBSP workers at three different meetings in Jaunpur district.

During the meetings, Rajbhar held discussions on strengthening the SBSP at the grassroots level and urged party workers to consolidate its presence at the booth level so that it can play a decisive role in elections. Criticising the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, Rajbhar said, “There were 800 riots across Uttar Pradesh during the SP regime, while under the BJP rule in the last eight years, not a single riot has taken place. People need to understand this difference.” He also expressed concern over recent incidents in Etawah and Prayagraj, saying no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and strict action should be taken against the guilty.

“All is well in BJP,” he quipped when asked by reporters about Union Home Minister Amit Shah referring to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya as a ‘friend’.

Rajbhar’s comments come at a time when Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape is a buzz about new alliances and shifting equations. His “No Entry” remark is seen as a pointed message to the SP, which has made PDA (picchda, dalit alpsankhyak) its main plank, suggesting that OBC-centric regional parties are now aiming for a more decisive and independent role in state politics.