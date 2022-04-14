We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness, says CJI Ramana

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday said one must remain vigilant against divisiveness and only through unity, can peace and progress be achieved.

He made the comments while visiting the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

"This museum reminds us of our tragic past and warns us against divisions of all kinds. It portrays vividly the losses suffered by mankind on an unprecedented scale due to the divide and rule policy of colonial powers. This dark chapter in our history should serve as a lesson to mankind. We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness. Only through unity can we achieve peace and progress," Chief Justice Ramana observed in the visitors' book after walking through the museum.

Earlier, in the day, the Chief Justice also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid homage to the freedom fighters.

"Jallianwala Bagh manifests the strength and resilience of the people of this country. This serene garden is symbolic of the great sacrifice made in the face of tyranny. It serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom, which we must always cherish and protect," he wrote in the visitors' book.

The Chief Justice also visited the Wagah Border and zero point.