We support development, not expansionism says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : India and Vietnam on Thursday adopted an action plan to expand their strategic ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to work jointly for a rules-based Indo-Pacific and asserting that New Delhi supports development and "not expansionism" in remarks that came amid concerns over China's military posturing in the region. The two sides signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and finalised three other documents to broadbase cooperation in a range of areas following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

It was also decided that India will provide USD 300 million credit line to Vietnam primarily to strengthen the Southeast Asian nation’s maritime security. An agreement was sealed between the central banks of the two countries for rolling out digital payment connectivity.

Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night on a three-day visit that is aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries. “In our Act East policy and our Indo-Pacific vision, Vietnam is our important partner... We support development, not expansionism (Hum vistarbad nahi, vikasvad ka samarthan karte hei),” Modi said in Hindi in his media statement. “We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Modi said that both sides decided that cooperation will be strengthened to deal with terrorism and cyber security issues. “We believe that ‘Developed India 2047’ and Vietnam’s ‘Vision 2045’ have accelerated development in both countries. This is opening up many new areas of mutual cooperation,” Modi said. “And therefore, to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, today we have adopted a new plan of action,” he said. Modi said new steps have been taken for cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two prime ministers also remotely inaugurated an Army Software Park at Telecommunications University Nha Trang. It has been built with New Delhi’s development assistance. “The agreed USD 300 million credit line will strengthen Vietnam’s maritime security,” Modi said.