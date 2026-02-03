Weather improves in J&K; snowfall in upper reaches likely

Srinagar: Both maximum and minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with Srinagar city recording 2.8 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort minus 5.3 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said a weak Western Disturbance (WD) is presently active over the union territory. Under this influence, generally cloudy weather with rain and snow at many places is likely to occur.

From February till the evening of February 6, partly cloudy weather is expected. On February 7, light snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the higher reaches.

On February 8, generally dry weather is expected, while on February 9 and 10, light rain/snow at a few places is expected.

The maximum temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Monday, while it was 21.8 degrees in Jammu.

Srinagar city had a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 5.3 and Pahalgam minus 0.4 degrees on Tuesday.

Jammu city had 9 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.1, Batote 4.1, Banihal 1.5 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

As the 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, ended on January 30. The fact that there is overall improvement in minimum and maximum temperatures means there is very little chance of fresh snowfall in the plains of the Valley this winter.

Appreciable heavy snowfall occurred towards the end of January, which is likely to sustain various water bodies, including rivers, streams, springs and lakes during the coming hot summer months.

A large number of domestic tourists are visiting the Valley these days, and most hotels in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam have good occupancy.

People connected directly or indirectly with the tourism industry are seeing this as a very positive sign, since for them well begun is half done.

This has taken the tourism industry in Kashmir out of the tremendous shock it suffered because of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam last year, in which 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local Pony owner, were killed by terrorists.