Weather report: Southwest monsoon withdraws country, makes way to northeast monsoon

Southwest monsoon winds, which has brought the rains in the state have started withdrawing on Monday. The meteorological department has said that Southwest monsoon winds are expected to cross the country on the 28th of this month. At the same time, northeastern monsoon winds formed at the level of the lower troposphere over the Bay of Bengal and southern peninsular India, which would bring rain to south India during the winter to help farmers grow rabi crops.

On the other hand, the northeastern monsoon rains are expected to begin over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala fr tomorrow.

It is reported that the southwest monsoon winds this year have caused the 8.7 per cent with excess rainfall. On the other hand, the surface periodicity formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 3.1 km is continuing and it is extending at an height of 1.5 km over the southwestern Bay of Bengal to southern Tamil Nadu, which would result in rains in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas for the next two days.