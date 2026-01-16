Weatherman predicts heavy snowfall in J&K between Jan 20-24

The minimum temperature showed improvement across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, attributed to a night of continuous cloud cover. The Meteorological (MeT) office indicated that three consecutive Western Disturbances are expected to bring rain and snow to the union territory.

Sonam Lotus, Director of Ladakh MeT Department, told IANS, “Three Western Disturbances are likely to become active over J&K from January 16 to January 24. The first one is a feeble Western Disturbance and is presently active over J&K and Ladakh. This is likely to bring some rain/snow in the higher reaches, with less chance of rain/snow in the plains."

“The second Western Disturbance would become active between January 18 and January 20. This is likely to result in rain/snow, but not in any appreciable measure in the plains, as mostly higher reaches would receive light rain/snow under the influence of the second Western Disturbance. The third Western Disturbance will be active from the afternoon of January 20 to late January 24. This is going to be a major one, and under the influence of this, higher reaches as well as plains of the Valley are most likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall,” he said.

The reassuring words of Sonam Lotus have come as a big relief to the people in J&K, as Srinagar city and the rest of the plain areas in the Valley are yet to receive this season’s first snowfall.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

With just 14 days left of the Chillai Kalan, the perennial water reservoirs that sustain all the water bodies in J&K are yet to get replenished. If the Chillai Kalan passes off without a few major snowfalls, J&K would face one of its worst summers in the coming months.

Srinagar city had minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.3 and Pahalgam minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature. Jammu city had 4.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.8, Batote 7.7, Banihal 2.9 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.