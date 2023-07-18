Welfare not enmity drives India

Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that NDA people feel looks in a positive manner and that is our agenda and road map. The one and only agenda and guarantee is about development.

Modi said although India has a long tradition of coalitions, those formed with negativity have never succeeded”. “No party is big or small in NDA, BJP got majority in 2014 and 2019 but NDA formed government,” he said.

Modi called the alliance a legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani and thanked leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray, Ajit Singh and Sharad Yadav for contributing to shaping NDA.

The Prime Minister hailed the BJP-led NDA alliance as a time-tested one and said that the bloc seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. I promise that we will make India as one among the top three economies of the world.

He said in 1990s the Congress entered into alliances and formed government but ruined the country and the alliances broke. NDA was formed in 1998 not for power or unseat someone. It was to bring a stable government and we succeed in it and also changed the course of the country in nine years and have put the country on fast track development mode.

He said many suggestions had come at the meeting and BJP president Nadda and his team would consider them and come with responses.