Just In
West Bengal BJP Raises Concerns Over Mamata Banerjee's Accident, Calls For Enhanced Security
- The West Bengal BJP questions the circumstances surrounding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent accident, advocating for a reassessment of her security.
- Banerjee suffered injuries including a cerebral concussion, prompting calls for investigation and heightened safety measures.
The West Bengal BJP expressed concerns on Friday regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent accident, questioning the circumstances surrounding it and calling for a reassessment of her security. Following claims that Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence after allegedly being pushed from behind, she was swiftly transported to SSKM hospital, with her party sharing images of her injuries, including a severe wound on her forehead. Despite the absence of a filed police complaint, doctors confirmed Banerjee suffered a cerebral concussion along with cuts on her forehead and nose.
SSKM hospital's director clarified on Friday that Banerjee felt a sensation of being pushed from behind before falling, leading to her injuries. After receiving three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose, Banerjee was discharged from the hospital, with her condition reported as stable. Senior doctors monitored her closely throughout the night, and further assessments are scheduled to ensure her well-being.
Political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended wishes for Banerjee's speedy recovery, to which Banerjee expressed gratitude. The incident has sparked discussions about Banerjee's safety and the need for heightened security measures, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her accident.