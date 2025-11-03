West Bengal ex-minister Jyotipriya Mallick attacker freed, police cite mental instability

The police on Monday released the young man who allegedly attacked former West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, citing his mental instability, with the youth now undergoing treatment at a city hospital, officials confirmed.

The attack on the Trinamool Congress MLA from Habra constituency occurred late on Sunday evening outside his Salt Lake residence in Kolkata.

Police sources confirmed that the attacker, identified as Abhishek Das, is mentally unstable and is currently receiving treatment at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

His family, residing in the Habra area of the North 24 Parganas district, has been informed about the matter.

Das allegedly attacked the former state food minister at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, punching Mallick in the face and momentarily throwing him onto the road. The accused youth was detained immediately after the incident by the police.

Mallick suffered minor facial injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

The incident also sparked concerns regarding the security protocol deployed outside the residence of a sitting MLA.

The former minister, while addressing the media on Monday, said, "It seems that the person was intoxicated. He had been doing a recce at my house since noon. When I returned here at 8 p.m., he also followed me and attacked me."

Mallick further expressed confusion over the motive, adding, "I can't imagine that a boy from Habra could attack me."

The police released Das on Monday morning after confirming his medical condition, and because the former state minister did not press any charges against him.

Mallick was recently involved in a ration corruption case and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023.

After spending nearly 14 months in custody, he was granted bail on January 15. Despite his arrest, he continued to serve in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet for some time before being removed from his position as a state minister.